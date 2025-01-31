Is the future solid for Quebec’s ice hotel considering climate change?

See more sharing options

It’s an engineering marvel and a world-renowned attraction.

Rebuilt from the ground up each year for the past quarter century, the Quebec City ice hotel draws thousands of people from around the globe.

“It’s not a real hotel. It’s a living, breathing work of art,” Marie-Eve Doyon, Hôtel de Glace spokesperson said.

It’s one of the reasons why Quebec City is among the top tourist winter destinations in Canada.

“There is really a buzz going on about the beauty of Québec city and its various winter activities,” said Destination Québec general manager, Robert Mercure.

Tourism officials say a low Canadian dollar and targeted ad campaigns to the United States are behind the spike in popularity.

It comes despite mother nature not cooperating.

With the warmest winter on record, enthusiasm for the winter carnival’s 70th anniversary celebration melted away last year, prematurely shutting down festivities.

Despite ideal temperatures this year, organizers are hedging their bets for the season.

Mercure says they are looking at how they can change the infrastructure to guarantee something more reliable.

