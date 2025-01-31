Guelph Salvation Army raises more than $422K in 2024 Christmas Kettle campaign

The results are in: The Guelph Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle campaign raised a little over $422,000.
The amount of funds raised made this past year’s initiative a success, and it will have a significant impact on the community, the Salvation Army said.
Although it was a couple of thousand dollars short of its fundraising goal, the local chapter’s funds still helped those in need during the holiday season and beyond.
Their Christmas hamper program also saw plenty of donations and supporters as it provided food hampers to nearly 1,200 homes and almost 1,300 children with toys.
The money raised came through multiple contributions such as the iconic Christmas Kettles, direct mail and online donations.
