Canadian ministers in D.C. make last-minute attempt to stop Trump tariffs

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A trio of federal cabinet ministers is in Washington Friday making a last-ditch attempt to stop U.S. President Donald Trump from imposing economically devastating tariffs on Canadian imports.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, Public Safety Minister David McGuinty and Immigration Minister Marc Miller are all in the U.S. capital, making a final diplomatic push to convince Republican lawmakers and Trump’s team to sway the president.

1:55 Trump tariff threat: What has Canada done to appease US concerns this week?

Trump has signalled he’s prepared to slap 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian imports as early as Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump initially claimed his 25 per cent tariff threat was in response to a failure by Canada and Mexico to curb the illegal flow of people and drugs across the border.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc sent a video Thursday describing Canada’s border security efforts to Trump’s nominee for commerce secretary.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says if the U.S. does move ahead with tariffs, Canada will respond quickly, and says every option is on the table.