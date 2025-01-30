Killer Kelly Ellard arrested for breaching parole conditions: reports

Send this page to someone via email

One of B.C.’s most notorious killers has been arrested and accused of breaching her parole conditions.

Global News has learned that Kelly Ellard, who changed her name to Kerry Sim, was arrested on Tuesday in South Surrey where she had been living in a halfway house. It is unclear if she is still in custody.

In a statement, Correctional Service Canada said, “With respect to information regarding Kerry Sim, we are unable to disclose personal information regarding an offender without their consent.”

Sim was convicted of second-degree murder for the killing of 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997.

She and a group of teens beat Virk before Sim and another teen drowned her. Sim was given a life sentence and in 2017 was granted periodic day parole, which was renewed last October.

At the time, the Parole Board of Canada says Ellard has recently demonstrated “some level of remorse and victim empathy.”

Her parole conditions include not consuming drugs or alcohol, no contact with the Virk family, following a treatment plan and reporting all intimate relationships. It remains unclear what condition she is accused of breaching.

Sim had two children while behind bars.