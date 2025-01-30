Menu

Entertainment

Town of Cochrane says legacy of the ‘Grandfather Tree’ to be preserved

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted January 30, 2025 8:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Town of Cochrane says legacy of the ‘Grandfather Tree’ will be preserved'
Town of Cochrane says legacy of the ‘Grandfather Tree’ will be preserved
WATCH: Two weeks after a windstorm brought down a beloved tree in Cochrane, the town is rallying to ensure its deep-routed legacy will be lasting. Meghan Cobb has more.
Cochrane, Alta., has begun work to preserve the legacy of one of the town’s most beloved landmarks after it was destroyed in a fierce windstorm.

The white spruce — affectionately known as the ‘Grandfather Tree’ — was estimated to be about 300 years old when it was toppled in the storm that rolled across southern Alberta on Jan. 16.

The ancient tree was part of a stand of trees growing southwest of Bighill Creek, near the historic Cochrane Ranche.

Its most impressive feature was its huge root system, with many of the roots growing outward, above ground, to help support the weight of the tree.

The 'Grandfather Tree' -- a white spruce was estimated to be about 300 years old when it was toppled by a fierce January windstorm. It most impressive feature was it's huge root system. View image in full screen
The ‘Grandfather Tree’ — a white spruce was estimated to be about 300 years old when it was toppled by a fierce January windstorm. It most impressive feature was it’s huge root system. Global News

Propagation specialists have already collected seeds and cuttings and are working with a grower to explore cloning techniques.

On Thursday, the town announced all the trails in the area were being closed to allow crews from the town’s parks department to remove the branches and many other parts of the tree to be used in a future commemorative project.

Only its impressive root system has been left behind to help tell the story of the tree to visitors.

The town is also soliciting ideas from residents on what they think should be done to preserve the tree’s legacy.

 

