Charge laid in B.C. drive-thru crash that left worker with serious hot oil injuries

A B.C. man is facing Motor Vehicle Act charges over a North Vancouver drive-thru crash that left a worker with serious hot oil injuries last year.

The collision happened at an A&W on Marine Drive in March 2024.

North Vancouver RCMP said a driver in the drive-thru struck the restaurant’s north wall, causing a deep fryer inside the building to spill oil on an employee and seriously injure them.

“This incident had devastating consequences for the victim and our thoughts remain with them as they continue their recovery,” North Vancouver RCMP spokesperson Const. Mansoor Sahak said.

On Thursday, police said North Vancouver resident George Collins had been charged with one count of driving without due care and attention.