Calgary firefighters battle 2 separate blazes overnight

Fire crews responded to two separate fires in Calgary overnight, including one involving a motorhome that displaced four people.

An official with the Calgary Fire Department spoke to Global News about the incidents on Thursday morning and said investigations are underway for both to determine what caused the blazes.

The first fire saw crews be called to a property in the 6700 block of Temple Drive N.E. at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fire officials believe it started in an alley and then spread to a nearby motorhome. No injuries were reported.

At about 3:15 a.m., firefighters were called to a Dairy Queen restaurant at 6060 Memorial Dr. N.E.

View image in full screen Calgary fire crews were called to a Dairy Queen restaurant at 6060 Memorial Dr. N.E. on Jan. 30, 2025. Global News

Officials said they believe the fire started outside the building and spread inside the business. Injuries were not reported in that fire either.