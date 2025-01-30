Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Fire

Calgary firefighters battle 2 separate blazes overnight

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 30, 2025 10:35 am
1 min read
Calgary fire crews were called to a property in the 6700 block of Temple Drive N.E. at about 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2025. View image in full screen
Calgary fire crews were called to a property in the 6700 block of Temple Drive N.E. at about 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2025. Global News
Fire crews responded to two separate fires in Calgary overnight, including one involving a motorhome that displaced four people.

An official with the Calgary Fire Department spoke to Global News about the incidents on Thursday morning and said investigations are underway for both to determine what caused the blazes.

The first fire saw crews be called to a property in the 6700 block of Temple Drive N.E. at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fire officials believe it started in an alley and then spread to a nearby motorhome. No injuries were reported.

At about 3:15 a.m., firefighters were called to a Dairy Queen restaurant at 6060 Memorial Dr. N.E.

Calgary fire crews were called to a Dairy Queen restaurant at 6060 Memorial Dr. N.E. on Jan. 30, 2025. View image in full screen
Calgary fire crews were called to a Dairy Queen restaurant at 6060 Memorial Dr. N.E. on Jan. 30, 2025. Global News
Officials said they believe the fire started outside the building and spread inside the business. Injuries were not reported in that fire either.

