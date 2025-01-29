Alfred Okyere homicide court case adjourned, leaving family frustrated

Send this page to someone via email

The man accused of first-degree murder in Saskatoon’s first homicide of the year was scheduled in court Wednesday. But the case was quickly adjourned to the dismay of the victim’s family and friends.

Twenty-three-year-old Alfred Okyere was found by police at DSI Underground on the corner of Millar Avenue and 70th Street on Jan. 20.

When they arrived, police found Okyere suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Those close to Okyere say he had only been in the country for four months.

Fifty-three-year-old Troy Leclair was charged with first-degree murder as a result of the investigation.

On Wednesday, Leclaire attended court by phone before it was adjourned. The decision comes as Leclaire moves to a private lawyer.

“We were kind of surprised,” Victor Yeke, the Ghana Canadian Association President said. “We all took a day off to come to the court to see what would happen. But it’s unfortunate and there’s nothing we can do about it. We are just praying that justice will be served.”

Yeke hopes things are able to move forward quickly.

“If they keep prolonging things it makes the memory, it makes it very devastating,” Yeke said. “We cannot close the chapter until everything is done.”

Okyere had moved to Saskatoon from Ghana for school and to be with his sister.

Yeke said Okyere’s friends and family are very sad, and a lot of questions still need to be answered.

“People are scared, right? People came here to call (Saskatoon) home, and they are wondering if this is supposed to be home for them,” Yeke said.

On Tuesday, the community gathered for a vigil to remember him.

“We were surprised by the number of people that came and we were grateful that police were there because that gives us assurance,” Yeke explained.

Okyere marks Saskatoon’s first reported homicide of the year. In 2024, Saskatoon saw a total of 15.

The case is scheduled to resume on Feb. 3, at 9:30 a.m.