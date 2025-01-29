Menu

Economy

B.C. cabinet ‘war room’ formed to respond to Trump tariff threat

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 29, 2025 3:52 pm
1 min read
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, B.C. Premier David Eby said that the federal government has promised it will support Canadians affected by the tariffs from the United States. Eby says he expects the government to stick to those promises.
The B.C. government is forming a new cabinet committee to act as a “day-to-day war room” that responds to proposed U.S. tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian goods as early as Saturday citing — without evidence — a flood of drugs and migrants from north of the border.

In a Wednesday media release, Premier David Eby announced Housing and Municipal Affairs Minister Ravi Kahlon will head the committee, tasked with co-ordinating a “whole of government” tariff response.

“This threat isn’t going away anytime soon — not while this president is in power,” Eby said.

“Every minister has an important role to play in fighting back.”

The committee will include B.C.’s jobs, finance, energy, agriculture, forests, mining, environment and water, land and resource stewardship ministers, along with the minister of state for trade.

“We didn’t ask for this fight, but B.C. will not be bullied,” Kahlon said. “My colleagues and I will work shoulder to shoulder with workers, business and community leaders to meet this moment.”

On Tuesday,  Eby warned the fallout of U.S. tariffs could rival the economic impact of the 2008 “Great Recession,” while Finance Minister Brenda Bailey has warned of a $69-billion economic impact over the next three years.

Eby has previously said the province could direct B.C. Liquor Stores to stop importing U.S. alcohol and referenced Florida orange juice and Harley Davidson motorcycles as U.S. products to target.

Along with possible retaliatory trade measures, the province says it is responding to the threat by expediting project approvals in British Columbia and working to diversify trade markets to make it less reliant on the U.S.

