Burst of heavy snow set to strike parts of Ontario as cold front moves in

Environment Canada says a large chunk of southern Ontario is expected to get a brief burst of heavy snow and local blowing snow on Wednesday morning as a cold front moves through.

Winds are expected to gust to near 70 km/h and may result in local blowing and drifting snow impacting the morning commute, the weather agency said.

The weather advisory is in place for Toronto and the GTA to the Niagara Area up to Guelph, Kitchener and east across Peterborough, Kingston and Ottawa.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” Environment Canada said in its weather advisory. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

Environment Canada is warning people to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Between five to 10 cm fell on Tuesday evening in parts across southern Ontario. The brief bursts of heavy snow may add an additional two to five cm in some areas, the weather agency said.

The London, Ont. to Barrie and Owen Sound area has a snow squall warning in place as bursts of heavy flurries along a cold front will give way to snow squalls off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. Snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are expected, the advisory said.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said thundersnow was detected as a sharp, arctic cold front moved across southern Ontario Monday night into Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook group, people posted reports of hearing thunder and lightning in Woodstock, Hamilton and Simcoe.

One woman posted a photo of Sauble Beach which had received 30 cm of snow over a 24-hour period. The photo showed the well-known Sauble Beach sign and snow drifts reaching up to a nearby stop sign.

View image in full screen Lisa Chadwick, who runs the Beachside Patio Bar & Bakery in Sauble Beach, told Global News that the area had received 30 cm over a 24-hour period. Lisa Chadwick

— With files from Global News’ Kevin Nielsen