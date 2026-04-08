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Weather

School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Wednesday

By Matthew Merkel Global News
Posted April 8, 2026 7:10 am
1 min read
School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Wednesday - image View image in full screen
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Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather:

ROAD CLOSURES:

Highway 5, from Ochre Rive to Grandview

Highway 10, from the North Entrance Riding Mountain National Park to Pine River.

Highway 20 Ochre River to Fork River.

Highway 83, from Russell to Roblin.

Check Manitoba 511 for the latest conditions.

 

SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS:

Lord Selkirk School Division

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Interlake School Division

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Evergreen School Division

Sunrise School Division

Lakeshore School Division

Prairie Rose School Division

Red River Valley School Division

Seine River School Division

Hanover School Division

Border Land School Division

DSFM Schools:
École Aurèle Lemoine (Saint-Laurent)

École Jours de Plaine (Laurier)

École Saint-Georges

École Lagimodière (Lorette)

École Pointe des Chênes (Sainte-Anne)

École Saint-Jean-Baptiste

École Sainte-Agathe

École Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie)

École Réal-Bérard (Saint-Pierre Joly)

Gabrielle-Roy

 

OTHER CANCELLATIONS:

Teulon Day Care & Teulon Day Care School Age Program

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Stonewall Children’s Center

Starting Blocks Daycare sites in Stonewall

Springfield Learning Centre – both sites in Anola

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