School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Wednesday

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather:
ROAD CLOSURES:
Highway 5, from Ochre Rive to Grandview
Highway 10, from the North Entrance Riding Mountain National Park to Pine River.
Highway 20 Ochre River to Fork River.
Highway 83, from Russell to Roblin.
Check Manitoba 511 for the latest conditions.
SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS:
Lord Selkirk School Division
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Interlake School Division
Evergreen School Division
Sunrise School Division
Lakeshore School Division
Prairie Rose School Division
Red River Valley School Division
Seine River School Division
Hanover School Division
Border Land School Division
DSFM Schools:
École Aurèle Lemoine (Saint-Laurent)
École Jours de Plaine (Laurier)
École Saint-Georges
École Lagimodière (Lorette)
École Pointe des Chênes (Sainte-Anne)
École Saint-Jean-Baptiste
École Sainte-Agathe
École Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie)
École Réal-Bérard (Saint-Pierre Joly)
Gabrielle-Roy
OTHER CANCELLATIONS:
Teulon Day Care & Teulon Day Care School Age Program
Stonewall Children’s Center
Starting Blocks Daycare sites in Stonewall
Springfield Learning Centre – both sites in Anola
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