Saskatchewan covered in deep snow again after another false start to spring

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Spring hasn’t quite sprung yet in Saskatchewan and the snow is back, with some areas of the province seeing more than 30 cm of accumulation, according to Environment Canada.

The Meadow Lake, Sask., area seemed to be hit the worst, seeing about 37 cm.

Saskatoon was hit with 16-20 cm, and Regina saw a light snowfall, with only a centimetre.

But with nice weather approaching, don’t expect it to last.

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“We are going to see this snow melt as daytime highs get into upper single digits, maybe even approaching double digits at times. So, lots of puddles and then at night we re-freeze.” said Peter Quinlan, Global News meteorologist.

“A little slippery and icy in the morning — you’ll need to take it easy — and then in the afternoons you’ll see that melting and ponding and pooling.”

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The morning saw the worst of it, with thick snow on major roads in Saskatoon as people were driving to work.

The city did not declare a snow event as they say there was around five cm in some areas and snow on priority streets was already melting off with sun and salt.

Saskatchewan RCMP reported 78 incidents on roads across the province from when snowfall started Tuesday until noon Wednesday. Saskatoon police, meanwhile, tallied 38 collisions.

RCMP say even though spring is technically here, drivers need to remember winter driving.

Watch the video above for more on what residents in Saskatoon are saying about the big snowfall.