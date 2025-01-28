Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta COVID panel strikes name of contributor from report, issues correction

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2025 6:34 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta’s COVID-19 report sparks anti-science concern in medical community'
Alberta’s COVID-19 report sparks anti-science concern in medical community
A quietly release report on Alberta's COVID-19 response is being met with loud criticism. The province says it wants to better protect Albertans in the future. But, doctors say the recommendations, if implemented, could actually cause harm. As Morgan Black reports, health experts call the report an attempt to "rewrite history."
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A panel commissioned by the Alberta government has struck the name of an expert contributor from its COVID-19 report, saying it was included “in error.”

The report, released without notice Friday, was updated Tuesday to say Dr. John Conly was only interviewed about an article quoted in the report.

“The pandemic data review task force regrets this error, and the name and bio has since been removed,” it now reads.

The correction comes after Conly, a physician and former head of medicine at the University of Calgary, told the Globe and Mail he was demanding his name be removed from the report.

The 269-page report calls for the government to halt COVID-19 vaccines without the full disclosure of risks and to end their use for healthy children and teens.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Critics push back against Alberta COVID-19 vaccine report'
Critics push back against Alberta COVID-19 vaccine report

The report also recommends legislative changes to give doctors more freedom to prescribe alternative therapies in future pandemics, saying health authorities were too restrictive when it came to off-label medication uses.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The report points to remedies such as anti-parasitic drug ivermectin, which lacks scientific evidence as a treatment for COVID.

Doctors across the country have slammed the $2-million review, saying it promotes dangerous misinformation.

The Canadian Medical Association and Alberta Medical Association have said the panel’s report sows mistrust in medical and scientific communities.

“It speaks against the broadest and most diligent international scientific collaboration and consensus in history,” Alberta Medical Association president Dr. Shelley Duggan said in a statement Monday.

Premier Danielle Smith created the panel in 2022 to look at how data was collected and used to respond to COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith has been a staunch critic of pandemic rules and vaccine mandates.

Dr. Gary Davidson, who led the review, was the former head of emergency medicine for the province’s central zone and chief of the emergency department at Red Deer Regional Hospital.

He has rejected the idea that there is a scientific consensus.

Health Minister Adriana LaGrange’s office is declining to say whether the provincial government will follow through on any of the report’s recommendations.

Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices