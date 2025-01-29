Regina Ski Club program supports skiers of all abilities in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Ski Club has offered its Alpine Adaptive Ski Program since 2004 and has helped more than 100 people with cognitive or physical disabilities hit the slopes.

Every season, a group of trained instructors and volunteers get together at Mission Ridge Winter Park to give everyone the equal opportunity to enjoy the mountain regardless of their ability.

Annually, the Regina Ski Club fundraises for the Adaptive Ski Program through the Challenge Cup, a longstanding event that help support purchasing necessary equipment to support their clients.

The 19th annual event takes place on March 8, 2025.