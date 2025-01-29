Menu

National

Canada

Regina Ski Club program supports skiers of all abilities in Saskatchewan

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted January 29, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Supporting skiers of all abilities in Saskatchewan'
Supporting skiers of all abilities in Saskatchewan
WATCH: The Regina Ski Club has a motto, "All people have an equal right to participate in Alpine Skiing regardless of ability." As Sarah Jones explains, for over a decade the Adaptive Ski Program has lived by that motto, helping more than one hundred people experience the freedom of the slopes.
The Regina Ski Club has offered its Alpine Adaptive Ski Program since 2004 and has helped more than 100 people with cognitive or physical disabilities hit the slopes.

Every season, a group of trained instructors and volunteers get together at Mission Ridge Winter Park to give everyone the equal opportunity to enjoy the mountain regardless of their ability.

Annually, the Regina Ski Club fundraises for the Adaptive Ski Program through the Challenge Cup, a longstanding event that help support purchasing necessary equipment to support their clients.

The 19th annual event takes place on March 8, 2025.

