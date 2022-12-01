Demand for cross-country skis continues to grow in Regina

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the lives of everyone, and people began searching for activities to stay fit or even just as a distraction.

Many Regina residents turned to cross-country skiing.

Over the last two years, the sport for some and leisure activity for others has risen in popularity few people saw coming.

“The last couple years have been wild,” said Fresh Air Experience manager Trevor Norgan. “It’s definitely a little more normal (this year) but people are figuring out the ski clubs and the trails and how easy access it is.”

The demand for equipment has been extremely high in the Queen City, but supply hasn’t been able to keep up, forcing many people to wait.

This year however, that might be a different story as Regina companies were prepared for the rush and ordered skis more than a year in advance.

“We have had to get our orders in as soon as possible so we are at the front of the line,” Norgan said. “Boots and skis are already being made for next season and we just have to make sure we have our names on those items.”

Norgan said he is already planning an order for hundreds of skis for next season within the next few weeks. He said if he waited any longer, they would likely not be here in time.

At Sunshine and Ski in Regina, they said they expect an even higher demand for Nordic skis in 2022 than in previous years.

“We are ahead of last year, and last year was bigger than I could have dreamed,” said Brian Sampson, the owner of Sunshine and Ski.

Norgan said it is easy to see why people have wanted to pick up the sport for a number of reasons.

“Health and fitness, for sure, and affordability,” Norgan explained. “It’s pretty affordable compared to other sports out there and it is low impact. There are people out there who are in the ski club that are well into the 80s doing 20 kilometres or more.”

Sampson has noticed a similar trend with sales of youth cross country skis, and he said it will be difficult once again to keep up with demand for youth.

One way they are dealing with the increased demand for all ages is by now offering an alternative to skis called ‘sliding snowshoes.’

These give the user more mobility off track and allow you to climb. The snowshoe ski hybrid is also able to be used with any winter boot rather than requiring specific gear.

“It’s just another dimension of getting some athletic exercise but with the similar characteristics of cross-country skiing,” Sampson said. “I like to go in different directions rather than where I went yesterday. This allows me to do that.”

Regardless of which ski you decide to pick up, there should be lots of people out for the ride.