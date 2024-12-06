Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Conditions are phenomenal’: Mission Ridge officially open for the season

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted December 6, 2024 4:37 pm
1 min read
On Friday, Dec. 6, Mission Ridge Winter Park officially opened their doors for the season allowing Saskatchewan residents to hit the slopes. View image in full screen
On Friday, Dec. 6, Mission Ridge Winter Park officially opened their doors for the season allowing Saskatchewan residents to hit the slopes. Andrew Benson / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

After a slow start to winter, it has arrived with a bang. And now, it is time to get out your skis and snowboard to hit the slopes.

Mission Ridge is now officially open for the season.

With cold temperatures sweeping in last month, it has allowed for Mission Ridge to get the snow machines up and running to build up the resort.

Over the course of 240 hours crews were able to create enough snow to last them through the season.

It’s anticipated to be a busy weekend for the park, with 100 per cent of their runs open.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Anders Svenson, the Mission Ridge business manager, said while they try to open up around this time of year, not very often is there this much snow.

Story continues below advertisement

“What is maybe extraordinary about it is just the quantity of snow that we’ve got and the conditions being as good as they are,” Svenson said.

“The biggest difference that you’d notice between this year and previous years is just the fact that we were able to get all of our snow made pre-season.

Trending Now

“The natural snow that we got mixes in with the manmade and it just makes for really good opening conditions.”

When it comes to opening day, just a few hours in the slopes were full of people.

“Today is even better than we were hoping for,” he explained. “Tons of season pass holders made it out which is always exciting to see those people that we get year after year.

“Conditions are phenomenal so it’s definitely worth making a trip out.”

Training Park features for freestyle skiers and snowboarders will be installed after opening weekend.

The tube park opens on Saturday, with people encouraged to book online ahead of time.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices