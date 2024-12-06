‘Conditions are phenomenal’: Mission Ridge officially open for the season

Send this page to someone via email

After a slow start to winter, it has arrived with a bang. And now, it is time to get out your skis and snowboard to hit the slopes.

Mission Ridge is now officially open for the season.

With cold temperatures sweeping in last month, it has allowed for Mission Ridge to get the snow machines up and running to build up the resort.

Over the course of 240 hours crews were able to create enough snow to last them through the season.

It’s anticipated to be a busy weekend for the park, with 100 per cent of their runs open.

Anders Svenson, the Mission Ridge business manager, said while they try to open up around this time of year, not very often is there this much snow.

“What is maybe extraordinary about it is just the quantity of snow that we’ve got and the conditions being as good as they are,” Svenson said.

“The biggest difference that you’d notice between this year and previous years is just the fact that we were able to get all of our snow made pre-season.

“The natural snow that we got mixes in with the manmade and it just makes for really good opening conditions.”

When it comes to opening day, just a few hours in the slopes were full of people.

“Today is even better than we were hoping for,” he explained. “Tons of season pass holders made it out which is always exciting to see those people that we get year after year.

“Conditions are phenomenal so it’s definitely worth making a trip out.”

Training Park features for freestyle skiers and snowboarders will be installed after opening weekend.

The tube park opens on Saturday, with people encouraged to book online ahead of time.