Calgary police lay 115 charges after seizing guns, drugs, cash and stolen vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary police auto theft team has had a busy start to the new year.

CPS has released details of three police operations that resulted in the seizure four firearms, along with a variety of drugs, weapons, and stolen property including four stolen vehicles — and ended up with a total of 115 charges being laid against eight people.

View image in full screen The Calgary police say suspects with guns traveling in stolen vehicles poses a significant risk to public safety. Courtesy: Calgary Police

On Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, when investigators attempted a traffic stop after a stolen vehicle, the two occupants fled the scene and drove to the Martindale area, where they attempted to flee on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say, due to the risk the suspects posed, a variety of resources, including the HAWCS helicopter, patrol and canine units were used to apprehend them.

Officers also seized a sawed-off double-barrel shotgun along with ammunition, a knife, a collapsible baton, body armour, a spiked baseball bat, a small amount of crystal meth and crack cocaine and recovered a stolen BMW.

A 39-year-old Calgary man faces a total of 24 firearms, weapons, stolen property, drugs and other charges while a 40-year-old Calgary woman faces four charges related to drugs, weapons and breach of a court order.

View image in full screen The weapons seized by the CPS auto theft team include a sawed-off double-barrel shotgun, two handguns, a sawed-off double-barrel shotgun, a 22-calibre rifle, a collapsible baton and and a spiked baseball bat. Courtesy: Calgary Police

On Jan. 13, 2025, the CPS auto theft team also located two stolen vehicles in a parking lot in the 200 block of 90 avenue S.E..

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When the three occupants got out of the vehicles and entered a nearby residence, they were arrested with the assistance of CPS canine officers.

Story continues below advertisement

It was later determined they were also suspects in a break and enter that occurred earlier in the morning at a self-storage facility in the 500 block of Meridian Road, N.E.

The stolen vehicles – a 2014 Ford F150 and a 2016 Kia Sorento — were recovered and after searching a residence in the 100 block of Allandale Close, S.E., police also seized a 22-calibre rifle, along with ammunition, stolen property and a small amount of crystal meth.

Three Calgary men face a total of 32 charges including break and enter, possession of stolen property, traffic offences and breach of a court order.

View image in full screen Calgary police say three recent operations by the CPS auto theft team resulted in the arrest of eight people who face a total of 115 charges related to drugs, weapons and stolen property. Courtesy: Calgary Police

1:50 Rising trend of stolen licence plates sparks concern

A third police operation — on Jan. 15, 2025 — took place when the auto-theft team located a stolen vehicle in the southwest community of Canyon Meadows.

Story continues below advertisement

Three suspects were taken into custody with the help of the CPS canine unit.

The arresting officers seized a loaded .32-calibre revolver, a loaded .22-calibre semi-automatic handgun, $22,000 worth of drugs including crystal meth, cocaine, heroin, MDMA and ketamine and recovered a stolen 2014 Kia Rio.

As a result of that operation, two men and a woman, all from Calgary, face a total of 55 charges related to firearms, drugs, stolen vehicles, traffic offices and breaching court orders.

View image in full screen CPS Staff Sgt. Kerry Smith said the number of firearms seized by the auto theft team so far this year is incredibly concerning. Courtesy: Calgary Police

While police don’t believe any of the incidents are believed to be connected, CPS Staff Sgt. Kerry Smith said “the number of firearms our auto theft team has seized so far this year is incredibly concerning.”

“Offenders travelling in stolen vehicles already pose a significant risk to public safety, and the presence of these weapons only increases that risk,” added Smith.

Story continues below advertisement

CPS says, in 2024, the auto theft team arrested 155 offenders, laid 949 Criminal Code charges, seized nine firearms along with $139,000 in drugs and returned 181 stolen vehicles to their rightful owners.