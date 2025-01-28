Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with accessory to murder in northern Ontario death: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2025 3:38 pm
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
Provincial police say they have charged a man with accessory to murder after the fact in relation to a death in northern Ontario earlier this month. Spencer Colby/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Provincial police say they have charged a man with accessory to murder after the fact in relation to a death in northern Ontario earlier this month.

Police say human remains were found near P Line Road in Jocelyn Township on Jan. 6.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They say a 49-year-old man from Sudbury has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a dead body.

Police say the accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in a Sudbury court on Jan. 30.

Trending Now

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

They say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact them.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices