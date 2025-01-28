Man charged with accessory to murder in northern Ontario death: police

Provincial police say they have charged a man with accessory to murder after the fact in relation to a death in northern Ontario earlier this month.
Police say human remains were found near P Line Road in Jocelyn Township on Jan. 6.
They say a 49-year-old man from Sudbury has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a dead body.
Police say the accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in a Sudbury court on Jan. 30.
Police say there is no threat to public safety.
They say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact them.
