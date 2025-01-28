Terminal Alberta senior chooses MAID in memory of late wife: ‘I have no regrets’

Send this page to someone via email

Alexander Hart Tsang knows his time is coming to an end.

“I can feel it in my body. Its deteriorating,” the 78-year-old Edmonton senior said.

“I know my whole body — inside — is shutting down.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I know my whole body — inside — is shutting down."

Over the last 16 years, he’s battled liver cancer.

Alexander has undergone radiation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and other medical procedures — but nothing cured him.

“I didn’t get cancer overnight. I knew I had something that’s really going to kill me someday,” he said.

In November, his doctor at the Cross Cancer Institute laid out the grim, but not surprising, news.

“She said ‘That’s it. You’ve done whatever there is to be done and you’d be lucky to be alive by July on your birthday.'”

Story continues below advertisement

Tsang spent his life serving in the Canadian military, serving on NATO missions that took him all across the globe to countries like Germany, Sudan, Bosnia and Ethiopia. He spent time as a military police officer tracking down war crimes criminals.

View image in full screen Alexander Tsang served in the Canadian military for 42 years before retiring. Supplied by Alexander Tsang

After 42 years serving his country — Alexander has seen more than his share of death.

But it’s his wife Patricia’s gut-wrenching battle with lung cancer that shaped his thoughts next.

“She was a social worker — a very strong-willed woman. All of a sudden she was curled up like a baby,” he recalled.

View image in full screen Alexander and Patricia Tsang on their wedding day. Supplied by Alexander Tsang

Alexander decided to ask his doctor about medical assistance in dying — something that wasn’t available to his wife.

Story continues below advertisement

“I didn’t want to die in a hospital. My wife died in a hospital six years ago and I saw the indignity patients are exposed to during the terminal stages.”

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I said ‘I don’t want to be like that.’ You go through all kinds of medical treatments — for what? Just to prolong your life a month, two months maybe… what is the point?

“That helped me make my mind that it doesn’t have to be like this. You can have a better choice and things could be better.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "That helped me make my mind that it doesn't have to be like this. You can have a better choice and things could be better."

Alexander met the criteria and was approved for MAID.

“It’s not for everybody, but those who have the emotional maturity to opt for it — it is excellent,” Alexander explained.

With help, and even a house-call from his family doctor, Arif Pathan, the grandfather spent a final Christmas with his family.

Now, he’s preparing to die.

“My funeral is all arranged, all my inheritance is arranged. I even went ahead of the probate court.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "My funeral is all arranged, all my inheritance is arranged. I even went ahead of the probate court."

He made plans for the care of his dog and cat, dealt with his taxes, and gave notice to all the charities he volunteers with: The Edmonton United Services Institute, Edmonton Salutes Committee, Last Post Fund and Alberta’s Citizens Appeal Panel.

Story continues below advertisement

For many — death comes knocking suddenly — but Alexander wants to be in control.

“I want, for me, that nobody has to pick up after my pieces.”

View image in full screen An undated photo of Alexander and Patricia Tsang with their sons in Paris, France. Supplied by Alexander Tsang

The decision didn’t surprise his three sons.

“We’ve watched dad get sicker and suffer over the years,” said Steve Tsang.

“Ultimately it’s his decision. We don’t want to see anyone give up a fight, but there comes a time when the pain is too much.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Ultimately it's his decision. We don't want to see anyone give up a fight, but there comes a time when the pain is too much."

Now, taking things day by day, the Tsang family is spending time together and at Alexander’s request: eating all the best food.

“We’ve all put our lives on hold and its ok,” Steve explained.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s the time we can devote to dad right now.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's the time we can devote to dad right now."

Even now, on serious medications such as morphine to alleviate his pain, Alexander continues to be crack jokes.

“I told everybody, if you cry at my funeral, they’ll stop you from having the scotch!” he laughed.

He hopes to be drinking a fine brandy when he gets the fatal injection.

“[Death] doesn’t have to be a very sad affair. It could be better.

“People look at death as very sad, someone’s gone — but I live in their hearts.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "People look at death as very sad, someone's gone — but I live in their hearts."

As for when he’ll die? He’s chosen a very meaningful time.

“My D-day is February 8th at 2 o’clock — because that’s the date my wife died,” he said, pointing out a photo of her on the fireplace mantel.

Alexander says he’s not afraid of dying.

“I’m gone because I’ve done what I’ve been sent to do. I’m just hoping that I leave the world a better place.”