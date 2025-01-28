Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Manitoba school division to pause bringing back ‘God Save the King’ in classrooms

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2025 3:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'God Save the King returns to some schools'
God Save the King returns to some schools
RELATED: A Western Manitoba school division has come under fire after a decision to include God Save the King in its daily routine – Jan 17, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A school division in western Manitoba is holding off on reintroducing “God Save the King” during morning announcements.

Trustees with the Mountain View School Division have voted to pause the plan and see whether it is legally required and supported by area residents.

Scott Lynxleg says he voted to get more information because he’s heard from parents and staff that the change could affect Indigenous staff and students.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Manitoba legislation includes a regulation that says the royal anthem should be played at the end of the school day in all public schools.

However, the tradition has not been enforced for many years, with many school divisions abandoning it altogether.

During a Monday board meeting, of which The Canadian Press obtained a recording, chair Jason Gryba told the other trustees that the board is bound to follow the province’s Public Schools Act, and all the regulations associated with it, whether it agrees or not.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'How can King Charles keep the monarchy relevant as interest wanes among young people?'
How can King Charles keep the monarchy relevant as interest wanes among young people?
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices