Manitoba school division to pause bringing back ‘God Save the King’ in classrooms

A school division in western Manitoba is holding off on reintroducing “God Save the King” during morning announcements.

Trustees with the Mountain View School Division have voted to pause the plan and see whether it is legally required and supported by area residents.

Scott Lynxleg says he voted to get more information because he’s heard from parents and staff that the change could affect Indigenous staff and students.

Manitoba legislation includes a regulation that says the royal anthem should be played at the end of the school day in all public schools.

However, the tradition has not been enforced for many years, with many school divisions abandoning it altogether.

During a Monday board meeting, of which The Canadian Press obtained a recording, chair Jason Gryba told the other trustees that the board is bound to follow the province’s Public Schools Act, and all the regulations associated with it, whether it agrees or not.

