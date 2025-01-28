Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Dutch court rejects bid by Amanda Todd’s tormentor to quash Canadian sentence

By Brieanna Charlebois The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2025 2:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dutch court sentences Aydin Coban to six years in prison'
Dutch court sentences Aydin Coban to six years in prison
A court in Amsterdam has sentenced Aydin Coban to six years in prison, after converting his Canadian sentence for sexually extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd online before she took her own life. Catherine Urquhart reports. – Dec 21, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Dutch Supreme Court has rejected online extortionist Aydin Coban’s bid to scrap his Canadian sentence for tormenting B.C. teenager Amanda Todd.

Coban is a Dutch national who was extradited, tried and given a 13-year sentence in B.C., before being sent back to the Netherlands where he was already serving time for separate offences.

Click to play video: 'Dutch court delivers reduced sentence in Amanda Todd case'
Dutch court delivers reduced sentence in Amanda Todd case

The Canadian sentence was then converted to six years by Dutch authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

The Netherlands Supreme Court has now upheld the converted sentence, saying in a decision posted online Tuesday that Coban’s lawyers wanted the term reduced to zero because the maximum sentence had already been imposed in the similar Dutch case against him.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

But the court disagreed, saying that those rules in the Dutch criminal code did not apply to the conversion of a sentence imposed in Canada.

Coban was convicted by B.C. Supreme Court in 2022 of the extortion and harassment of Port Coquitlam teenager Todd, who died by suicide at the age of 15.

Click to play video: 'Amanda Todd’s online tormentor sentenced to 13 years in prison'
Amanda Todd’s online tormentor sentenced to 13 years in prison
Trending Now

She took her own life in October 2012 after being blackmailed and harassed online by Coban for years, starting when Todd was 12.

The month before Todd died, she uploaded a nine-minute video using a series of flash cards detailing the abuse she experienced and how it had affected her life. It has since been viewed millions of times.

Story continues below advertisement

A Dutch court sentenced him to almost 11 years in prison for similar online offences following a trial in Amsterdam in 2017, where he was accused of the online abuse of 34 girls and five gay men.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices