Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 girls who pleaded guilty in alleged fatal swarming of Toronto homeless man sentenced to probation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2025 12:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Toronto homeless man'
Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Toronto homeless man
RELATED: Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Toronto homeless man – May 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two girls who pleaded guilty in the alleged fatal swarming of a homeless man in Toronto will not face further time in custody and have instead been sentenced to probation.

One of the girls pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter in the death of 59-year-old Kenneth Lee, while the other pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

The girl who pleaded guilty to manslaughter will serve two years of probation and participate in a community-based program, while the girl who pleaded guilty to the assault charges will serve a year of probation. Both face additional conditions while under probation.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Before sentencing, the pair sought to have the charges against them stayed, arguing their rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms had been violated when they were repeatedly strip searched while detained at a youth facility.

Ontario Court Justice David Stewart Rose acknowledged today the girls’ privacy rights had been violated but said that should be remedied through a reduced sentence instead of a stay of proceedings.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The judge also pointed to strip searches as a major mitigating factor last year in sentencing two other girls who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case.

Police allege Lee, who was living in the city’s shelter system, was swarmed and stabbed by a group of eight girls in December 2022.

Two more girls are set to face trial before a judge alone in Ontario Superior Court in the coming days on charges of second-degree murder.

The remaining two are expected to be tried before a judge and jury in May, one of them for second-degree murder and one for manslaughter.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices