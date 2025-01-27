Raptors’ Barnes named East player of the week

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Raptors guard/forward Scottie Barnes was named the Eastern Conference player of the week by the NBA on Monday.

Barnes averaged 22 points, 9.7 rebounds, six assists and 1.7 steals as the Raptors posted a 3-0 record last week.

He shot .468 (22-47) from the field, scored 20 or more points twice and recorded two double-doubles.

Story continues below advertisement

Barnes is averaging career highs of 20.1 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals, along with 8.1 rebounds, in 32 games this season.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He is the 12th player in franchise history to earn player of the week honours.

The Raptors were set to return to action Monday against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2025.