Body found along the Yellowhead in Parkland County, police suspect fatal collision

Police west of Edmonton are asking for the public’s help solving a person’s death, after their body was found alongside the Yellowhead Sunday night.

Parkland County RCMP said officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to reports of a dead person on Highway 16 near Range Road 12, which is northwest of Stony Plain.

RCMP arrived to find a dead person with injuries consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle. RCMP did not say if it was a man or woman.

While police investigated, the major highway was shut down overnight and traffic was rerouted at Range Road 21 onto Highway 16a through Stony Plain.

Police are now asking members of the public who travelled along Highway 16 between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. to review their dash camera footage and advise the Parkland RCMP if they see a pedestrian or anything suspicious.

If you have any information about this incident please contact the Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or online.