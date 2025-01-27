Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Body found along the Yellowhead in Parkland County, police suspect fatal collision

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 27, 2025 2:23 pm
1 min read
RCMP and firefighters in Parkland County responding to a body on Highway 16 near Stony Plain on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. View image in full screen
RCMP and firefighters in Parkland County responding to a body on Highway 16 near Stony Plain on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police west of Edmonton are asking for the public’s help solving a person’s death, after their body was found alongside the Yellowhead Sunday night.

Parkland County RCMP said officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to reports of a dead person on Highway 16 near Range Road 12, which is northwest of Stony Plain.

RCMP arrived to find a dead person with injuries consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle. RCMP did not say if it was a man or woman.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While police investigated, the major highway was shut down overnight and traffic was rerouted at Range Road 21 onto Highway 16a through Stony Plain.

Police are now asking members of the public who travelled along Highway 16 between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. to review their dash camera footage and advise the Parkland RCMP if they see a pedestrian or anything suspicious.

Story continues below advertisement

If you have any information about this incident please contact the Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267.

Trending Now

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or online.

Click to play video: 'Alberta RCMP issue ice safety reminder after vehicles fall through ice'
Alberta RCMP issue ice safety reminder after vehicles fall through ice
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices