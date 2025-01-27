William Bennett Bridge closed in both directions after man parks ice cream truck mid-span

The William Bennett Bridge in Kelowna, B.C., is closed in both directions on Monday due to an ongoing police incident.
Kelowna RCMP said that at 3:45 a.m., officers were called to the bridge after a person, believed to be in crisis, parked a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of the bridge.
Get breaking National news
That person is believed to have ignited a small fire in the vehicle before they were taken into custody, police said.
Photos from the scene show that the vehicle is a Mr. Chill ice cream truck.
“Once we deem the vehicle is safe, it will be removed and the highway will be reopened. Expect the bridge to be closed for several hours, please make alternate driving arrangements in the meantime.”
More to come.
- Edmonton man claims a tax consultant took his $32,000 refund and the CRA was no help
- Woman charged in U.S. Border Patrol agent’s death in Vermont near Canada
- Teen who killed 3 girls at Taylor Swift dance class sentenced to over 50 years
- Jan. 6 rioter pardoned by Trump arrested 1 day later on gun charge
Comments