Crime

William Bennett Bridge closed in both directions after man parks ice cream truck mid-span

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 27, 2025 1:44 pm
1 min read
The William Bennett Bridge is closed in all directions on Monday due to an ongoing police incident. View image in full screen
The William Bennett Bridge is closed in all directions on Monday due to an ongoing police incident. Travis Lowe / Global News
The William Bennett Bridge in Kelowna, B.C., is closed in both directions on Monday due to an ongoing police incident.

Kelowna RCMP said that at 3:45 a.m., officers were called to the bridge after a person, believed to be in crisis, parked a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of the bridge.

That person is believed to have ignited a small fire in the vehicle before they were taken into custody, police said.

Photos from the scene show that the vehicle is a Mr. Chill ice cream truck.

“The bridge is closed in both directions right now while we have the necessary resources, including the lower mainland Explosive Disposal Unit, [to] ensure the vehicle can be removed safely,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer, said in a statement.
“Once we deem the vehicle is safe, it will be removed and the highway will be reopened. Expect the bridge to be closed for several hours, please make alternate driving arrangements in the meantime.”

More to come.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

