U.K. couple dies in Vietnam hotel after drinking possibly tainted limoncello

Send this page to someone via email

A British woman and her fiancé who were found dead at a villa in Vietnam last month had been drinking contaminated limoncello, according to reports.

Greta Marie Otteson, 33, and Arno Quinto Els, 36, were found dead on Dec. 26, and their bodies were found in separate rooms at the Hoi An Silverbell Villa in Hội An, according to Vietnam News.

The Vietnamese police have now confirmed that Otteson and Els died from methanol poisoning from contaminated alcohol after consuming tainted “homemade” limoncello, reports U.K. newspaper The Times.

Methanol is a clear, colourless alcohol used in all kinds of everyday products like industrial cleaners, solvents, paint, cosmetics and anti-freeze. While methanol itself is not harmful, it becomes deadly when consumed.

1:47 Laos mass alcohol poisoning: Investigation underway following deaths of 6 tourists

The Times alleges that the couple ordered two bottles of limoncello from a restaurant on Christmas Eve and woke up with “the worst hangover ever” on Christmas Day and tried to “sleep it off.”

Story continues below advertisement

The outlet reported that Otteson contacted her parents via WhatsApp on Christmas Day to tell them about her hangover and that she was seeing “black spots” in her vision.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A source told the newspaper that a local bar owner and a “fantastic friend” called the couple and wanted to take them to the hospital but they refused.

“Sadly I think it was too late by then. Police forensics established the limoncello, which had been delivered, was the source,” the source added.

It was previously reported by Vietnam News that authorities collected several empty liquor bottles from the scene. It was also reported that the initial findings “showed no signs of scratches or external force on the bodies.”

“The Vietnamese police have now confirmed that the cause of death was methanol poisoning, as verified by the autopsy results,” Otteson’s parents said.

“Both Greta and Arno were experienced worldwide travellers. They found their perfect home and were incredibly happy with their life in Vietnam, planning for the future,” her parents’ statement continued. “They were a loving couple with their life ahead of them. The tributes we have had from around the world are unbelievable. Our aim is to bring the people who supplied the alcohol and killed Greta and Arno to justice.”

The couple had just shared their engagement announcement on Instagram seven weeks ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Otteson’s father said they were “so happy” that she picked Els.

“He was such a lovely boy. Arno was a great musician, composer and lyricist,” he told The Times.

The name of the restaurant where the limoncello was purchased has not been revealed and no arrests have been made in the case.

0:55 19 people dead in Costa Rica after consuming tainted alcohol, officials say

On Nov. 20, 2024, Canada issued a travel advisory after six tourists, mostly aged 19 to 20, died from suspected methanol poisoning in a popular backpacker town in northern Laos earlier that month.

Story continues below advertisement

“Several foreigners in Vang Vieng have been victims of suspected methanol-adulterated alcohol poisoning,” the warning read. “Be vigilant if you choose to drink alcohol. Avoid accepting free or extremely low-priced drinks. Only buy alcohol in sealed bottles and cans from reputable shops. Seek medical assistance if you begin to feel sick.”

The advisory was released after two Australian teenagers and a British woman died from suspected methanol poisoning after drinking tainted alcohol in Laos.

Methanol poisoning is a significant health issue in Asia, with outbreaks frequently reported in countries such as Indonesia, India, Cambodia, Vietnam and the Philippines, according to Médecins Sans Frontières.

—With files from Global News’ Katie Dangerfield