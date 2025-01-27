ANALYSIS: Winnipeg Jets respond to roller-coaster NHL season

Send this page to someone via email

Oh, how the tables can turn. And turn. And turn.

Listen, they just keep turning. Who knows when they’ll stop? I don’t think they’re ever going to stop. There’s just no controlling those tables.

Ups and downs, a roller-coaster ride, a whirlwind adventure — all are true when you’re describing what a year is like in the National Hockey League.

It’s the epitome of the league, really, and the game of hockey in general.

Things can change in an instant with a bad turnover at the blue line leading to a rush chance up the ice.

Maybe you get a “bad call” against your club, and they allow a power-play goal against, and suddenly, in this fantasy of mine, it’s a one-goal game midway through the second period. Your team was cruising along! They were ahead 2-0!

This has kind of been the Winnipeg Jets, hasn’t it?

I don’t think you could describe the Jets’ 5-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club just a week ago as a low point, but it was likely their lowest result of the year.

So, how have the Jets responded?

Well, they put together three straight victories, including a gutsy win over Colorado, which they followed up with two ‘keep grinding’ victories against teams that had recently beaten them, Utah and Calgary.

There are so many good things going for Winnipeg right now, a list that far exceeds the things that aren’t up to the team’s standards, but that doesn’t delist the lows.

Because more are coming. There are 31 games left. So, if you’re worried about that, brace yourself.

The Jets aren’t a perfect club, but the tables are turning in the right direction — and they keep hitting every challenge and piece of adversity head-on, coming out on top the other side.

And to me, that sets the table for a Jets team that has perhaps its best-ever chance at a Stanley Cup.