Sports

ANALYSIS: Jets can continue winning ways despite mediocre homestand

By Cameron Poitras CJOB
Posted January 20, 2025 11:29 am
2 min read
When you looked at the schedule for the Winnipeg Jets at the beginning of the season, you saw an eight-game homestand that lasted the better part of three weeks to kick off the month January.

And perhaps one word came to mind, at least in my head, and it was this — opportunity.

Now that it has passed, and the Jets have embarked on a two-game road trip through Utah and Colorado, we can look back at the eight games and give the Jets a letter grade on the season-long stay at Canada Life Centre.

I’m not sure you could go past a C+. … maybe just a C, in fact.

Going 4-2-2 over the eight games and only able to pull in 10 of a possible 16 points wasn’t the “taking things over” moment the Jets were hoping.

Well, what can they take away from it? In my mind, a few key lessons:

You can’t take any team for granted. While I’m certain the Jets’ coaching staff and its players never downplay or underestimate an opponent, the lesson is still warranted.

Each team, each night, with the incredible parity in the NHL, can beat you. Another lesson: the Jets still have lots to learn.

Saturday’s game, a 3-1 loss to Calgary, while a fantastic effort (in my mind) for Winnipeg, still presented a moment that may just present itself in the playoffs — a desperate team taking away the Jets’ bread and butter, forcing them to find a new way to beat them.

It also taught them January hockey is tougher than October and November.

The Jets also should have learned from “best-so-far” performances against Colorado and Vancouver that they’re a darn good hockey team.

So, while the homestand may be a C+ at most, the notes in the margins might lead to an A or an A+ when the Jets end their regular season in April.

RAW: Winnipeg Jets Scott Arniel Interview – Jan. 16

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

