ANALYSIS: Health key for banged-up Jets as they approach 50 games

We’ve all been witness to the Winnipeg Jets‘ roller-coaster ride in the past few weeks. We’ve seen the frustration on the players’ faces and heard it first-hand from head coach Scott Arniel.

“Playing 60 minutes,” “playing with urgency,” “playing consistently” are the phrases we’ve heard from everyone. Cliches? Yes. True? For sure. By the way, in the dog days of January, I think we are hearing it from 32 teams.

The reality of this season in the NHL is that the Jets aren’t the only team searching for improvements. Almost every team in the league needs more consistency.

But here are a few things to know about this point in the season: the schedule is hard. Too many games and not enough days. Teams are pushing their players as they vie for playoff spots or even vie just to get into the post-season.

Lots of games, not enough time to recuperate or rehab are facts of life right now. Understand that as every team is in that 50-game range, every guy on the roster is starting to feel it. The bumps and bruises are hurting just a little bit more and they won’t go away. In reality, they will feel it until the February break or perhaps the rest of the season.

You pay the price to play this game.

Which leads you to wonder — what price should you pay for finishing first in the division? Is it worth risking injuries and players skating on fumes night after night?

Speaking with Dallas GM Jim Nill earlier this week, he is one of those convinced that winning the Central Division just isn’t as important as some people, some fans, believe. Obviously, getting in the playoffs is key, but will it matter which order that Colorado, Dallas, Minnesota and the Jets are in? Particularly, if they aren’t close to 100 per cent?

It’s something I’m sure that every playoff team has to think about between now and April. If you have a choice of finishing first or finishing healthy, healthy wins.