Crime

Homicide unit investigates after man found fatally injured in Toronto’s Annex

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 26, 2025 1:51 pm
Toronto police say a man in his 20s was found with a fatal 'wounding' early Sunday morning in the Annex. He was pronounced dead in hospital. View image in full screen
Toronto police say a man in his 20s was found with a fatal 'wounding' early Sunday morning in the Annex. He was pronounced dead in hospital. Lexy Benedict/Global News
Toronto police are investigating the death of a man in his 20s, who was found injured early Sunday morning in the Annex.

Police said in a release that the man was located with life-threatening injuries in the area of Bloor Street West and Madison Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 26.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not said what caused the man’s injury, only described it as a “wounding.”

The homicide unit is investigating, police said.

