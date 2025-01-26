Homicide unit investigates after man found fatally injured in Toronto’s Annex

Toronto police are investigating the death of a man in his 20s, who was found injured early Sunday morning in the Annex.
Police said in a release that the man was located with life-threatening injuries in the area of Bloor Street West and Madison Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 26.
The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not said what caused the man’s injury, only described it as a “wounding.”
The homicide unit is investigating, police said.
