Sailor dead after boat capsized in Halifax’s Bedford Basin: Royal Canadian Navy

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Canadian Navy says a sailor has died in the Bedford Basin after a boat capsized.

The Navy says two sailors were operating a rigid-hull inflatable boat in the Halifax-area bay when it overturned and capsized around 10 p.m. on Friday.

It says a rescue effort by the Joint Rescue and Coordination Centre Halifax dispatched two ships from the Canadian Coast Guard, and pulled both sailors from the water.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Navy says the sailors were met by paramedics and transferred to a Halifax hospital, but one of the sailors could not be resuscitated.

The second sailor was treated and released from the hospital, and the Military Police are investigating the incident.

Commodore Jacob French, commander of the Canadian Fleet Atlantic, says the navy is “profoundly saddened” by the loss, and the sailor’s dedication and service to the country will be remembered and honoured.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement shared to social media, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston called the death of the sailor “devastating news” and that his thoughts are with the sailor’s family, friends and colleagues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2025.