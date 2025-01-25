Menu

Canada

Sailor dead after boat capsized in Halifax’s Bedford Basin: Royal Canadian Navy

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2025 7:07 pm
The Royal Canadian Navy Ensign flies during the Parade of Ships entering the New York Harbor, Wednesday, May 25, 2016. The Royal Canadian Navy says a sailor has died in the Bedford Basin after a boat capsized. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mary Altaffer. View image in full screen
The Royal Canadian Navy Ensign flies during the Parade of Ships entering the New York Harbor, Wednesday, May 25, 2016. The Royal Canadian Navy says a sailor has died in the Bedford Basin after a boat capsized. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mary Altaffer. MA
The Royal Canadian Navy says a sailor has died in the Bedford Basin after a boat capsized.

The Navy says two sailors were operating a rigid-hull inflatable boat in the Halifax-area bay when it overturned and capsized around 10 p.m. on Friday.

It says a rescue effort by the Joint Rescue and Coordination Centre Halifax dispatched two ships from the Canadian Coast Guard, and pulled both sailors from the water.

The Navy says the sailors were met by paramedics and transferred to a Halifax hospital, but one of the sailors could not be resuscitated.

The second sailor was treated and released from the hospital, and the Military Police are investigating the incident.

Commodore Jacob French, commander of the Canadian Fleet Atlantic, says the navy is “profoundly saddened” by the loss, and the sailor’s dedication and service to the country will be remembered and honoured.

In a statement shared to social media, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston called the death of the sailor “devastating news” and that his thoughts are with the sailor’s family, friends and colleagues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

