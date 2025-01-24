Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. committed to funding 1 round of IVF treatment despite ‘radio silence’

By Amy Judd & Jennifer Palma Global News
Posted January 24, 2025 7:36 pm
1 min read
Laboratory microscopic research of IVF (in vitro fertilization). 3D rendered illustration. View image in full screen
Laboratory microscopic research of IVF (in vitro fertilization). 3D rendered illustration. vchal / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The B.C. government says it is committed to its promise to fund one round of in vitro fertilization (IVF) for residents starting in April.

Penny Blesch and her husband spent $80,000 in fertility treatments and eventually had their now 14-year-old daughter.

Blesch wanted to try and spare others struggling with fertility and created the Fertility Coalition of British Columbia. She also took part in helping develop B.C.’s publicly-funded IVF program.

However, no details have been announced for those waiting for funding.

“It’s been radio silence which is a bit disappointing considering how important this funding is to so many people,” Blesch said.

“My understanding is there’s no infrastructure as of yet to actually support this program in B.C.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The cost of one round of IVF can be as high as $20,000.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. to begin funding IVF treatments'
B.C. to begin funding IVF treatments

In a statement to Global News, the Ministry of Health said the total funding set aside in last year’s budget is $68 million over two years, starting in fiscal year 2025-26.

Trending Now

“Government is committed to delivering this program in the coming months; it is not under review,” the statement reads.

The government said it will announce more details in the spring.

“Work has been well underway developing the program. An expert clinical group was established to provide consultation on specific program parameters. Once program details are finalized, more information will be available on eligibility criteria and the application process.”

Blesch said one in six people need help with fertility issues.

“A promise was made, and hope, there’s so much hope behind that promise, it’s essentially life-changing for so many people and so many families,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“That to be left un-updated or not informed is, it’s harmful.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices