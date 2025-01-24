B.C. committed to funding 1 round of IVF treatment despite ‘radio silence’

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government says it is committed to its promise to fund one round of in vitro fertilization (IVF) for residents starting in April.

Penny Blesch and her husband spent $80,000 in fertility treatments and eventually had their now 14-year-old daughter.

Blesch wanted to try and spare others struggling with fertility and created the Fertility Coalition of British Columbia. She also took part in helping develop B.C.’s publicly-funded IVF program.

However, no details have been announced for those waiting for funding.

“It’s been radio silence which is a bit disappointing considering how important this funding is to so many people,” Blesch said.

“My understanding is there’s no infrastructure as of yet to actually support this program in B.C.”

The cost of one round of IVF can be as high as $20,000.

In a statement to Global News, the Ministry of Health said the total funding set aside in last year’s budget is $68 million over two years, starting in fiscal year 2025-26.

“Government is committed to delivering this program in the coming months; it is not under review,” the statement reads.

The government said it will announce more details in the spring.

“Work has been well underway developing the program. An expert clinical group was established to provide consultation on specific program parameters. Once program details are finalized, more information will be available on eligibility criteria and the application process.”

Blesch said one in six people need help with fertility issues.

“A promise was made, and hope, there’s so much hope behind that promise, it’s essentially life-changing for so many people and so many families,” she said.

“That to be left un-updated or not informed is, it’s harmful.”