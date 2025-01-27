Questions raised after non-political city staff ordered to attend Ford announcement

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario city is facing questions after its top official ordered non-political staff to work from city hall on Friday so they could provide a backdrop for Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make a campaign-style announcement days before calling an election.

On Friday, Ford was at Brampton City Hall to promise funding to tunnel the extension for an unfinished light rail project northwards from Mississauga and under Brampton’s downtown.

During the announcement, Ford confirmed long-rumoured plans that he would trigger a provincial election within days and repeatedly attacked his political opponents, asking Ontarians to vote for the Progressive Conservative Party.

In the background, Ford’s words were met with applause and shouts of encouragement from an audience of non-political city workers who Global News can reveal were ordered to turn up.

Staff were also armed with pamphlets and posters celebrating the light rail route promise, and were praising Ford by name, thanking him for the promised spending.

Story continues below advertisement

An internal memo sent to all staff by Brampton’s CAO Marlon Kallideen earlier in the week had informed workers that their attendance at city hall was mandatory because Ford was in town with an announcement that would benefit the city.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“All staff working on Friday, where operationally feasible, are required to work in-office on this day and are encouraged to attend the announcement in person,” the memo, obtained by Global News, read in part.

“You are welcome to gather on the 2nd to 5th floors of City Hall, overlooking the Atrium or in the Atrium itself to witness this milestone event. Your presence at this announcement is important, and I greatly appreciate your time and effort to attend.”

The optics of telling non-political staff to appear at an event touting a promise from a political party just days before an election officially gets underway left some concerned.

Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said it was “a completely inappropriate use of non-political staff” … “yet another example of how Doug Ford cares more about his image than he does about the people of this province.”

“Ontarians are tired of a government that puts partisan politics before everyday people,” Schreiner said in a statement.

The premier’s office did not address questions asking if Ford knew that city staff would be told to attend the announcement or if his team thought it was appropriate but said Ford was “grateful” to Brampton for hosting the event.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Brampton said inviting staff to participate in the event was part of recognizing the announcement as an example of successful city advocacy.

“Today was also a testament to the collective effort, advocacy and commitment of City staff,” a spokesperson said.

“Whether through day-to-day work, collaboration on major projects or simply showing up to events like this, their contributions help shape our city’s future and amplify our voice in advocacy efforts at every level of government.”

The city did not address questions about who made the decision to compel staff to be at city hall in person, nor did they disclose the cost of the printed signs thanking Ford for the announcement.

“The City regularly prints collateral, including signage, for events,” the spokesperson said.

Later on Friday, after the event had wrapped up, Brampton’s CAO sent a fresh internal memo to city staff thanking them for their participation.

“On behalf of City Council and the Corporate Leadership Team, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each of you for your presence and participation in this morning’s announcement at City Hall,” part of the note, also obtained by Global News, said.

The official political campaign begins on Wednesday and election day is set for Feb. 27.

Advertisement