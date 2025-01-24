Ford confirms Ontario election call, announces tunnel extension plan for unfinished LRT

Send this page to someone via email

Ontarians will go to the polls in February, Premier Doug Ford said Friday while announcing his government’s plan to improve transit in Peel Region.

Ford confirmed Global News’ Thursday reporting that sources said the premier would go to Lt. Gov. Edith Dumont on Jan. 29 to dissolve his government, which would allow for an election to take place on Feb. 27.

The confirmation comes after weeks of rampant speculation Ford would head to the polls early, amidst a threat of tariffs from the United States that has allowed the premier to take a national leadership role.

“We need a mandate from the people to fight against Donald Trump’s tariffs,” Ford said.

“The attack is coming against our families, our businesses, our communities, and with a strong mandate, we will be able to fight with Donald Trump to make sure we stop the tariffs and make sure that we give certainty to the people of Ontario.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ford said Canada does not have “a stable federal government” and there is a “lack in leadership” and “that’s all the more reason Ontario needs a voice at the table.”

“Folks, let me tell you how the politics works. No matter if it’s this country or the U.S, you have a new federal government or an existing federal government,” Ford continued. “You need a loud voice at the table.”

Ford maintained that he will still be premier “every single day during this election” as he will be working with other premiers and the prime minister to ensure there is a retaliation plan in place.

“I’m a worker,” Ford said. “I’ll be working 20 hours a day as we go through this transition with these tariffs … We don’t have to rely on the Americans or President Trump that is attacking our livelihood. It’s attacking our businesses. His goal is to take every single business out of Canada and ship it down to the U.S. as I’ve said before, Canada is not for sale.”

1:36 ‘Stay tuned’ for early election call, Doug Ford teases

During the morning news conference, Ford said he was planning to build a tunnel to extend the Hurontario LRT, also known as the Hazel McCallion Line, northwards from Mississauga and under downtown Brampton. The government said the extension to downtown Brampton is about four kilometres.

Story continues below advertisement

“By tunnelling the Hazel McCallion Line into downtown Brampton, we’re helping tens of thousands of daily riders connect seamlessly to world-class transit that will extend across the region,” said Ford.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The promise adds detail to a commitment the premier has already made to extend the light rail route northwards into Brampton and add a loop in downtown Mississauga.

The government said the next steps involve “detailed planning and design” of the extensions including the underground tunnel from the Brampton Gateway Terminal to downtown Brampton. They added Metrolinx will optimize construction and the route’s alignment to improve connection to the Brampton Innovation District GO Station and meet Brampton’s “vision” for Main Street and the downtown core.

“As one of the fastest-growing cities in our province, Brampton residents deserve access to world-class transit to meet the needs of a vibrant, thriving community,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, minister of transportation.

The project was due to be completed in 2024 but failed to meet that date, a new estimation has not been published for the light rail route.

2:34 Internal email shows Ford government preparing for early election

Story continues below advertisement

Ford has announced a series of major projects during his nearly seven years as Ontario premier.

He promised two new highways — Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass — which could finally enter serious construction in 2025. Another plan to tunnel an expressway under Highway 401 has not started construction, nor has a feasibility study into the project begun.

Ford’s signature Ontario Line subway in Toronto is under construction and due in the early 2030s.

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT and Finch West LRT both failed to open in 2024 but could be set for opening dates in 2025, although the government has not confirmed their completion yet.

The campaign-style announcement on Friday at Brampton City Hall was made as the government attempts to clear the decks of planned announcements before it enters caretaker mode ahead of a potential early election.

Later on Friday, around 11 a.m., the premier is set to travel north to Caledon, Ont., for a similar announcement. There he will “mark progress” on a new trauma centre for first responders.