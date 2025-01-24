3 dead, 1 in critical condition after head-on crash near Lac La Biche

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were killed and a fourth left clinging to life after a head-on crash Thursday night north of Edmonton.

Lac La Biche RCMP responded to a crash notification from a cellphone around 7:45 p.m., which led officers to a serious collision on Highway 55, between Range Road 161 and Range Road 162, in the County of Lac La Biche near the hamlet of Plamondon.

RCMP from Lac La Biche and Boyle and a collision reconstruction analyst responded, along with the Lac La Biche Fire Department and protective services, AHS EMS and STARS Air Ambulance.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Crews arrived to find a head-on collision between a red Ford Escape SUV and a white Ford Super Duty pickup truck towing a travel trailer. Four adults were involved in the crash, RCMP said.

Emergency crews tried to save the lives of the man and woman in the Ford Escape, both residents of the nearby community of Plamondon, but they were declared dead on scene.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said life-saving measures were also attempted on the two people in the Ford truck.

A woman from High Prairie was declared dead on scene, while a man from Glendon was extracted with by the jaws of life and taken to the Lac La Biche Hospital before being airlifted to Edmonton by STARS in serious, life-threatening condition.

The highway was closed overnight while the scene was investigated and cleaned up. It reopened around 4 a.m. Friday.

RCMP said the investigation into what happened is still ongoing.

Lac La Biche RCMP are asking any drivers who were in the area and may have dash cam footage, or who witnessed the collision, to please contact them.