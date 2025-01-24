Evan Van Gorp scores twice in London Knights win over the Wolves

Send this page to someone via email

Evan Van Gorp scored twice and Cam Allen and Jacob Julien had a pair of assists apiece as the London Knights downed the Wolves 5-2 in Sudbury on Jan. 24.

After 26 minutes and nine seconds of scoreless hockey, the teams exploded for six goals through the remainder of the second period.

Evan Van Gorp pocketed a pair for the Knights to put them up 1-0 and 2-1 with a Chase Coughlin goal tucked in between for the Wolves.

Sudbury tied the game 2-2 on a power play goal by Quentin Musty at the 11:31 mark of the second period.

With time winding away before the intermission, London struck twice.

First Denver Barkey found Cam Allen on the right side and Allen fed Kasper Halttunen in front of the net and he rocketed a shot over the blocker of Nate Krawchuk and it was 3-2 Knights. Allen now has 15 points in 13 games for London.

Just 50 seconds after that, Knights defender Sam Dickinson stopped a puck just inside the blue line and snapped a shot through traffic and into the Wolves net for Dickinson’s 19th goal of the season and London led 4-2 through 40 minutes.

The only goal of the third period was into an empty net as Landon Sim raced down the ice on a breakaway to record his 19th of the year and finish the scoring at 5-2 for the Knights.

London was 0-for-1 on the power play but their only man advantage of the night came with just 5.9 seconds remaining in the game.

Sudbury went 1-for-5 on the power play.

The Knights outshot Sudbury 39-27.

Aleksei Medvedev made 25 saves for London and now has 16 wins on the year.

Easton Cowan did not play in the game for the Knights. He is listed as day-to-day with a lower body injury.

Cowan’s point streak sits at 62 straight regular season games.

Former Knight Sam Gagner signs with Belleville

Sam Gagner played just one season with the London Knights alongside Patrick Kane in 2006-07. Since then, the 118-point scorer in the OHL had played 17 season in the National Hockey League.

Gagner started this year without a contract but captained Canada at this year’s Spengler Cup over the holidays and has now landed a spot with the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League. Gagner has played 1,043 games in the NHL and has racked up another 71 in the AHL.

He joins former Knight Michael Simpson who has appeared in five games for the Baby Sens this season.

Up next

London will complete their northern trip with a game against the Greyhounds in Sault Ste, Marie, Ont., on Sunday Jan. 26, at 2 p.m.

The Knights have beaten the Greyhounds 4-3 at home and 5-1 in the Sault this year.

The Greyhounds made moves with the future in mind at the trade deadline getting younger. They sent defenceman Andrew Gibson to the Oshawa Generals for draft picks and Oshawa’s 2024 first round pick, Brady Smith.

Smith has joined another Brady Smith who was drafted by Sault Ste. Marie in the fifth round in 2024.

Coverage will begin at 1:30 p.m. on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.