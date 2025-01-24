Upgrade your bedding with these dreamy picks

A cozy refresh is just a bedding set away. From fluffy pillows to luxurious duvets, wrap yourself in this season’s must-have bedroom essentials. Read on to discover how to turn your bland bedroom into a gorgeous haven.
Wake up feeling refreshed and radiant with satin pillowcases that protect your hair and skin while you sleep. Luxuriously smooth and gentle, satin pillowcases reduce frizz, and prevent wrinkles.
Soft and cuddly, this plush knot pillow is the perfect gift for any occasion or a delightful addition to your decor.
Deep sleep starts with a soft and fluffy pillow and this high quality one from Casper will make all your dreams come true. With it’s 100% cotton cover and microfiber fill, this is a slumber essential for anyone looking for deeper, better quality sleep.
It doesn’t get any more luxurious than 100% Egyptian cotton. Sleep like royalty every night with these breathable, high-quality sheets that promise comfort and elegance in every thread.
Slip into silky, cloud-like comfort with these ultra-soft, breathable sheets that make every night feel like a luxurious escape. From the cozy guest room to your dreamy vacation home, these sheets bring unmatched softness to every space.
Drift off in ultimate comfort with our soft, durable comforter that feels as good as it looks. Designed for beauty and durability, the elegant box stitching ensures lasting fluffiness.
Looking for something a little more heavy-duty? Snuggle up with this all-season goose duvet from Wayfair that’s as luxurious as it looks – perfect for dreamy nights year-round.
You may also like:
Get weekly The Curator news
Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Fluffy White Throw Blanket – $19.99
Rose Pink Reversible 3 Piece Duvet Cover Set – $148.72
Soft Knit Throw Blanket – $39.99
Lavender Linen and Room Spray – $16.99
Whether it’s for snoozing, reading, or daydreaming, the Tessu bed wraps you in comfort and style with its foam-padded frame and soft Scandi charm. With solid wood legs, a cozy headboard, and no boxspring needed, the Tessu bed is your perfect excuse for just five more minutes!
More Recommendations
Elevate your bedroom with the Kenneth Cole Embossed Comforter Set – where timeless style meets year-round comfort. Soft and chic, this comforter set transforms your space into a cozy haven of sophistication.
Your little one will love this lightweight comforter set, perfect for year-round comfort. Brighten up their space with an adorable pattern that adds a fun and fresh touch to their room.
Bring prehistoric fun to bedtime with this colorful dinosaur bedding set – perfect for adding a playful touch to any child’s room.
Sleep like a baby with this ultra comfy mattress topper that will help you get the deep sleep you’ve always wanted. Made from two inches of plush memory foam, this mattress topper is the perfect way to instantly upgrade any bed.
You may also like:
Natural Vitality calm magnesium citrate powder – $42.50
100% Blackout Sleeping Mask – $19.99
Comments