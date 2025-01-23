Menu

Fire

Victoria garbage truck driver delivers fire to fire department

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2025 6:38 pm
1 min read
Victoria firefighters praise garbage truck driver for quick thinking
The driver noticed smoke coming from the truck at around 6 a.m.
The driver of a garbage truck in Victoria is being hailed for his quick thinking when he saw smoke coming from the back compartment.

The Victoria Firefighters Association posted its praise on social media saying the driver called 911 when he saw the smoke — then drove straight to the firehall.

The situation unfolded at about 6 in the morning on Thursday, but the chief was already in his office and called down to the driver that crews were on their way out to help.

The firefighters directed the driver to move the truck away from the building, then brought out their hoses.

Trending Now

The association says crews managed to put out the smouldering garbage, preventing the fire from getting any larger and with minimal damage to the truck.

No one was hurt and the association says the driver deserves a big thank you for staying calm under pressure.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

