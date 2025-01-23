Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Heart-stopping rescue: Crews pluck stranded BASE jumper from Stawamus Chief

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 23, 2025 9:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BASE jumper rescued from the Chief in Squamish'
BASE jumper rescued from the Chief in Squamish
A dramatic rescue in Squamish after a base-jumper's leap from the Chief did not go well. She was left dangling hundreds of metres above the ground. And as Taya Fast reports, it's not the first time something like this has happened at the popular recreation area.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

There were some terrifying moments for a BASE jumper in Squamish, B.C., on Wednesday, who was left dangling from her parachute on the face of the Stawamus Chief.

Squamish Search and Rescue was called to the popular climbing and recreation area after someone reported the jumper trapped on the rock face just below the First Peak.

“(She) was suspended about 100 metres below her takeoff point,” Squamish Search and Rescue search manager Mike Teske explained.

Click to play video: 'Base jumper dies in Squamish'
Base jumper dies in Squamish

“She was in a relatively vulnerable position. She was hanging from her parachute from a small outcropping of rock, with probably 200 metres below her.”

Story continues below advertisement

After flying to the top to assess the situation, Teske said crews determined they couldn’t perform a helicopter rescue due to the risk the aircraft’s downwash could blow the woman from her precarious position.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

That meant gearing up for a conventional rope rescue instead, an operation that ultimately involved 32 Search-and-Rescue volunteers.

Click to play video: '2 badly hurt climbers rescued from Squamish Chief'
2 badly hurt climbers rescued from Squamish Chief
Trending Now

A large crew of team members lowered one of their colleagues down the rock face to the victim, where they were able to get her out of her parachute and safely connected to their rope system.

The pair were then lowered to the ground, where paramedics carried her to a waiting ambulance.

Global News is seeking an update on the jumper’s condition.

Teske described the operation as “smooth,” something he attributed to the fact crews have been called to multiple similar rescues in the same location.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is the third rescue of a BASE jumper in the same location that I have been a part of,” he said.

“We do a couple of these every year, base jumpers, fallen climbers, wingsuiters, you name it.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices