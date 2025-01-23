Indigenous MP from Nova Scotia submits application for Liberal leadership race

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia MP Jaime Battiste has joined the Liberal leadership race, confirming Thursday that he has submitted the required documents and a $50,000 deposit to the federal party.

Battiste is the only First Nations candidate in the race to replace Justin Trudeau, and the first Indigenous candidate ever to be in the running to become prime minister of Canada.

Speaking in Halifax Thursday, the Mi’kmaq politician from Cape Breton was surrounded by Mi’kmaq and Wolastoqey chiefs and councillors from across Atlantic Canada.

Battiste says he knows he’s an underdog, but he says he relishes the challenge.

He says he has received encouragement from Indigenous leaders across Canada.

Battiste says that as prime minister he would work hard to protect key Liberal programs, including national dental care and pharmacare.

Battiste joins a crowded field which also includes former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, former finance minister Chrystia Freeland and House Leader Karina Gould.

The crowded field also includes former Montreal MP Frank Baylis and Nepean MP Chandra Arya as well as former Brampton Ruby Dhalla, whose last term in federal office ended back in 2011.

In addition, political newcomer Michael Clark has also thrown his hat in the ring.

*With files from Global News