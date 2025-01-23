Manitoba regulator approves hikes in natural gas, northern propane rates

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans are going to pay a bit more for natural gas as well as propane used for home heating.

The province’s Public Utilities Board has approved an increase for natural gas by Centra Gas as of Feb. 1.

The board says the annual bill for a typical residential customer will go up by roughly 2.6 per cent, or $15 a year.

It says the increase is being prompted by higher purchasing costs.

The board has also approved a hike in propane sold by Stittco for heating in Thompson, Flin Flon and Snow Lake that will start Feb. 1.

The increase works out to roughly 9.7 per cent, or $165 per year, for the average residential customer.