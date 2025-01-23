Menu

Politics

Manitoba regulator approves hikes in natural gas, northern propane rates

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2025 2:33 pm
1 min read
A flare stack burns off excess gas at a processing facility near Crossfield, Alta., June 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
A flare stack burns off excess gas at a processing facility near Crossfield, Alta., June 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
Manitobans are going to pay a bit more for natural gas as well as propane used for home heating.

The province’s Public Utilities Board has approved an increase for natural gas by Centra Gas as of Feb. 1.

The board says the annual bill for a typical residential customer will go up by roughly 2.6 per cent, or $15 a year.

It says the increase is being prompted by higher purchasing costs.

The board has also approved a hike in propane sold by Stittco for heating in Thompson, Flin Flon and Snow Lake that will start Feb. 1.

The increase works out to roughly 9.7 per cent, or $165 per year, for the average residential customer.

Manitobans to pocket cash after natural gas price slash kicks in on Feb. 1
© 2025 The Canadian Press

