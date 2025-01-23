SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Maple Leafs recall Matt Murray from AHL

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2025 12:56 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs made a crease move Thursday.

The club recalled veteran goaltender Matt Murray from the American Hockey League and demoted rookie Dennis Hildeby.

Murray is 8-4-2 this season with the Toronto Marlies to go along with a .934 save percentage and an AHL-best 1.68 goals-against average.

The 30-year-old, who won the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017, has three victories and two shutouts over the last week with the Leafs’ farm club, including an 18-save performance in Wednesday’s 3-1 road victory over the Bakersfield Condors.

Hildeby is 3-3-0 in the NHL this season with a .878 save percentage and a 3.16 GAA. The 23-year-old allowed four goals on 18 shots in Wednesday’s 5-1 home loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

The Leafs have been running with Joseph Woll since Anthony Stolarz underwent knee surgery last month. The 31-year-old Stolarz, who had terrific numbers splitting time with Woll before getting hurt, is back skating as he rehabs the injury.

Murray, who signed on for the 2024-25 campaign with Toronto at US$875,000 after undergoing bilateral hip surgery in October 2023 that cost him all of last season, made two starts for the Leafs in December. He went 1-1-0 with an .879 save percentage and a 3.54 GAA.

The Leafs visit the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

