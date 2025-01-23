Family of 13-year-old Quebec girl who went missing in 2005 still seeking answers

Send this page to someone via email

The mother of a 13-year-old Quebec girl who vanished without a trace 20 years ago today says she still hasn’t given up hope of finding her.

Françoise Algier’s last memory of her daughter, Mélina Martin, was dropping her off at a local winter festival in Farnham, Que., about 55 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

Algier says her daughter took off running toward the park, excited to see the sled dogs.

The two were supposed to meet later at a restaurant, but Algier never saw her daughter again.

Algier says there have been no solid leads, with tips leading nowhere, despite years of efforts from the family and police.

But she hasn’t given up hope of finding out what happened to her daughter, who would now be 33, and is asking anyone with information to contact authorities.