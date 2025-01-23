Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP charge former municipal executive in fraud investigation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 23, 2025 12:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Tracking and investigating scams in Manitoba'
Tracking and investigating scams in Manitoba
RELATED: "The most common thing we see are cryptocurrency scams." Clay Young speaks with Manitoba Financial Services investigator Tyler Ritchie, who explains how scams in the province end up on his radar. #FraudPreventionMonth – Mar 12, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve arrested a former chief administrative officer of Gilbert Plains as part of a lengthy fraud investigation.

Police said officers from the Dauphin detachment, along with cyber and financial crime investigators, arrested Amber Fisher, 40, last week.

Fisher had been under investigation since an initial complaint was made in 2022, police said, accusing her of having defrauded the rural municipality of more than $500,000 during her tenure as CAO.

She’s been charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, and using proceeds knowing they were obtained by the commission of an offence.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said they interviewed a number of witnesses and examined extensive financial records before the arrest.

“Any time you have an investigation of this duration that reaches the charge stage it’s a major milestone. However, the work is not complete,” said cyber and financial crime investigator Const. Ricky Perkins.

Story continues below advertisement

“We realize for the people affected, a lengthy investigation can feel as if there is no progress being made. In reality, there are many investigative steps taking place behind the scenes, and we’ll continue to work with the Dauphin RCMP detachment until its conclusion.”

Trending Now

Fisher, who will appear in provincial court March 18, was released with conditions, police said.

Click to play video: 'Fraud Prevention Month: protecting your credit and debit cards'
Fraud Prevention Month: protecting your credit and debit cards
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices