Manitoba RCMP charge former municipal executive in fraud investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve arrested a former chief administrative officer of Gilbert Plains as part of a lengthy fraud investigation.

Police said officers from the Dauphin detachment, along with cyber and financial crime investigators, arrested Amber Fisher, 40, last week.

Fisher had been under investigation since an initial complaint was made in 2022, police said, accusing her of having defrauded the rural municipality of more than $500,000 during her tenure as CAO.

She’s been charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, and using proceeds knowing they were obtained by the commission of an offence.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police said they interviewed a number of witnesses and examined extensive financial records before the arrest.

“Any time you have an investigation of this duration that reaches the charge stage it’s a major milestone. However, the work is not complete,” said cyber and financial crime investigator Const. Ricky Perkins.

Story continues below advertisement

“We realize for the people affected, a lengthy investigation can feel as if there is no progress being made. In reality, there are many investigative steps taking place behind the scenes, and we’ll continue to work with the Dauphin RCMP detachment until its conclusion.”

Fisher, who will appear in provincial court March 18, was released with conditions, police said.