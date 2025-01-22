‘There’s more to come’: Chilliwack brewery’s closure a sign of industry troubles

Send this page to someone via email

Next Friday will mark the end of an era for Chilliwack’s Kristopher Schmidt.

After four years in business, he’s closing up shop at Bricklayer Brewing, citing rising costs, a more expensive lease and difficult economic conditions.

“The decline in the industry lately has been really tough since COVID and it’s just not getting better,” he told Global News.

“Unfortunately it is a sign of the industry right now, and a sign of just everything right now. Everyone’s pocketbooks are tight right now.”

Bricklayer is the second brewery to close in Chilliwack in recent months.

The B.C. Craft Brewers’ Guild says the problem extends far beyond the Fraser Valley.

Three Okanagan breweries recently closed up shop, and guild executive director Ken Beattie said 14 across the province have tapped out in the last six to eight months.

“I happen to know there’s more that are hanging on, so this won’t unfortunately be the end of it,” he said.

“There’s more to come.”

Beattie said the problem comes down to costs. Breweries have seen their operating costs, from ingredients to labour to rent, climb by 32 per cent in the last three years, he said.

With significant government markups already applied to the product, brewers simply can’t pass those costs on to consumers — who are themselves trying to make cost-saving decisions in the aftermath of inflation.

Beattie said the loss of local breweries means the loss of community hubs and well-paying jobs. The average small brewery employs between eight and 10 people, according to the guild.

He said the sector is hoping the province will step in with a lifeline.

“If we can get some tax relief and some markup relief, that will allow people to pay down their debt and not be hanging on,” he said.

“We literally have members who are week to week making decision of whether to stay open or not.”

Back at Bricklayer, Schmidt said despite the heartbreaking decision to shutter his business he’s been heartened by the community support.

“It’s been nothing but love … There’s been definitely a few tears shed when I am reading the comments online,” he said.

“I would love to find a way to keep something going on with the community atmosphere we created here, all of the live music, all of the live shows and all of the artists who came through here, as well as the great beer.”