Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

2025 Oscar nominations: ‘Emilia Pérez’ breaks records, leads with 13 nods

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted January 23, 2025 9:22 am
4 min read
A tri-split image. On the left is Selena Gomez in 'Emilia Pérez.' In the middle is Cynthia Erivo in 'Wicked.' On the right is Timothée Chalamet in 'A Complete Unknown.' View image in full screen
The 2025 Oscar nominations were revealed on Jan. 23, 2025. Pathé, Universal Pictures, Searchlight Pictures
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Last year, it was all about the battle of Oppenheimer and Barbie in movie theatres and at the 2024 Academy Awards. But this year the focus is on the music with musical Emilia Pérez, Broadway musical adaptation Wicked and Bob Dylan musical biopic A Complete Unknown.

The much-anticipated 2025 Oscars nominations were revealed Thursday morning by Rachel Sennott, who starred in Saturday Night, and Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang. The nominations were pushed back almost a week from their original date amid the ongoing California wildfires.

Emilia Pérez, a musical/melodrama/crime-thriller from filmmaker Jacques Audiard, set a new record for the most nominations earned by an international film with 13 nominations, including Best Picture. The film broke the record set by Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) and Roma (2018), which previously earned 10 nominations each.

The film’s star Karla Sofía Gascón, who plays Emilia Pérez, made Academy Award history by becoming the first openly transgender actress to be nominated for an Oscar as she’s nominated for Actress in a Leading Role.

Story continues below advertisement

Zoe Saldaña also received a nomination for Emilia Pérez, for Actress in a Supporting Role. In the film, she plays Rita, a Mexico City lawyer hired by the cartel kingpin Manitas to help him flee Mexico for gender confirmation surgery.

Other leading films include The Brutalist, starring Adrien Brody, and Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, both earning 10 nominations.

Conan O’Brien is slated to host the 97th Oscars, taking place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre, with a live television broadcast beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Find the complete list of the 2025 Oscar nominees in all the major categories, below.

Best Picture

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Story continues below advertisement

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Completed Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Directing

Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Cinematography

The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance

Film Editing

Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked

Trending Now

International Feature Film

I’m Still Here, Brazil
The Girl With The Needle, Denmark
Emilia Pérez, France
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig, Germany
Flow, Latvia

Story continues below advertisement

Animated Feature Film

Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men
In The Shadow Of The Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander To Wonder
Yuck!

Live-Action Short Film

A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not A Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Music (Original Song)

El Mal, Emilia Pérez
The JourneyThe Six Triple Eight
Like A BirdSing Sing
Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Sound

A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat
Sugarcane

Documentary Short Film

Death By Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of A Beating Heart
The Only Girl In The Orchestra

Story continues below advertisement

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked

Production Design

The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
Wicked

— With files from The Associated Press

Curator Recommendations
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices