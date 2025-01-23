2025 Oscar nominations: ‘Emilia Pérez’ breaks records, leads with 13 nods

Last year, it was all about the battle of Oppenheimer and Barbie in movie theatres and at the 2024 Academy Awards. But this year the focus is on the music with musical Emilia Pérez, Broadway musical adaptation Wicked and Bob Dylan musical biopic A Complete Unknown.
The much-anticipated 2025 Oscars nominations were revealed Thursday morning by Rachel Sennott, who starred in Saturday Night, and Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang. The nominations were pushed back almost a week from their original date amid the ongoing California wildfires.
Emilia Pérez, a musical/melodrama/crime-thriller from filmmaker Jacques Audiard, set a new record for the most nominations earned by an international film with 13 nominations, including Best Picture. The film broke the record set by Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) and Roma (2018), which previously earned 10 nominations each.
The film’s star Karla Sofía Gascón, who plays Emilia Pérez, made Academy Award history by becoming the first openly transgender actress to be nominated for an Oscar as she’s nominated for Actress in a Leading Role.
Zoe Saldaña also received a nomination for Emilia Pérez, for Actress in a Supporting Role. In the film, she plays Rita, a Mexico City lawyer hired by the cartel kingpin Manitas to help him flee Mexico for gender confirmation surgery.
Other leading films include The Brutalist, starring Adrien Brody, and Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, both earning 10 nominations.
Conan O’Brien is slated to host the 97th Oscars, taking place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre, with a live television broadcast beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
Find the complete list of the 2025 Oscar nominees in all the major categories, below.
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Actress in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro, A Completed Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Directing
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Film Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
International Feature Film
I’m Still Here, Brazil
The Girl With The Needle, Denmark
Emilia Pérez, France
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig, Germany
Flow, Latvia
Animated Feature Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
In The Shadow Of The Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander To Wonder
Yuck!
Live-Action Short Film
A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not A Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Music (Original Song)
El Mal, Emilia Pérez
The Journey, The Six Triple Eight
Like A Bird, Sing Sing
Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late
Music (Original Score)
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Documentary Feature
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat
Sugarcane
Documentary Short Film
Death By Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of A Beating Heart
The Only Girl In The Orchestra
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
Wicked
— With files from The Associated Press
