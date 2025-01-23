2025 Oscar nominations: ‘Emilia Pérez’ breaks records, leads with 13 nods

Send this page to someone via email

Last year, it was all about the battle of Oppenheimer and Barbie in movie theatres and at the 2024 Academy Awards. But this year the focus is on the music with musical Emilia Pérez, Broadway musical adaptation Wicked and Bob Dylan musical biopic A Complete Unknown.

The much-anticipated 2025 Oscars nominations were revealed Thursday morning by Rachel Sennott, who starred in Saturday Night, and Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang. The nominations were pushed back almost a week from their original date amid the ongoing California wildfires.

Emilia Pérez, a musical/melodrama/crime-thriller from filmmaker Jacques Audiard, set a new record for the most nominations earned by an international film with 13 nominations, including Best Picture. The film broke the record set by Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) and Roma (2018), which previously earned 10 nominations each.

The film’s star Karla Sofía Gascón, who plays Emilia Pérez, made Academy Award history by becoming the first openly transgender actress to be nominated for an Oscar as she’s nominated for Actress in a Leading Role.

Zoe Saldaña also received a nomination for Emilia Pérez, for Actress in a Supporting Role. In the film, she plays Rita, a Mexico City lawyer hired by the cartel kingpin Manitas to help him flee Mexico for gender confirmation surgery.

Other leading films include The Brutalist, starring Adrien Brody, and Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, both earning 10 nominations.

Conan O’Brien is slated to host the 97th Oscars, taking place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre, with a live television broadcast beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Find the complete list of the 2025 Oscar nominees in all the major categories, below.

Best Picture

Get breaking National news

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Completed Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Directing

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

International Feature Film

I’m Still Here, Brazil

The Girl With The Needle, Denmark

Emilia Pérez, France

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig, Germany

Flow, Latvia



Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In The Shadow Of The Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander To Wonder

Yuck!

Live-Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not A Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Music (Original Song)

El Mal, Emilia Pérez

The Journey, The Six Triple Eight

Like A Bird, Sing Sing

Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez

Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late



Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat

Sugarcane

Documentary Short Film

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of A Beating Heart

The Only Girl In The Orchestra

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

Wicked

— With files from The Associated Press