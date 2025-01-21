Edmonton police renew call for tips in search for missing woman Jeannine Ermineskin

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a little more than three years since family and friends last heard from 40-year-old Jeannine Ermineskin, who was last in contact with them on January 6, 2022.

Edmonton police hope more eyes on the case will finally lead to a breakthrough.

That’s why a new billboard showing Ermineskin’s face and asking for tips is now up in central Edmonton.

“She went to TD Bank, where she took out some money and was last seen leaving on foot,” said Const. Matthew Broadfoot with the Edmonton police missing person unit.

“Information from her cellphone led us to believe she remained in the area, essentially within a couple blocks of here for the remainder of that day until the activity ended.”

Ermineskin is five feet, eight inches tall. Before she vanished, she had a thin build, long hair dyed blonde and brown eyes — but she sometimes wore blue contacts. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and a red hoodie.

View image in full screen Edmonton Police are renewing calls for the public’s help in finding Jeannine Ermineskin. Family and friends say they last heard from Ermineskin more than three years ago. Supplied by the Edmonton Police Service

On March 17, 2022, the EPS issued a media release regarding her disappearance and now has partnered with Native Counselling Services of Alberta, REACH Edmonton and Crime Stoppers to launch the billboard.

“This issue hits close to home, as Edmonton has one of the highest urban Indigenous populations in Canada,” said Lisa Kardosh, director of community initiatives at REACH Edmonton.

“We hope to raise awareness not just about Jeannine Ermineskin, but to remind Edmontonians that Indigenous people remain at higher risk of going missing than the average Canadian.”

Anyone with information about Ermineskin is asked to call Edmonton police or Crimestoppers.

