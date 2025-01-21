Menu

Crime

Edmonton police renew call for tips in search for missing woman Jeannine Ermineskin

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted January 21, 2025 7:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'EPS renews plea for information about missing woman Jeannine Ermineskin'
EPS renews plea for information about missing woman Jeannine Ermineskin
Edmonton police are renewing a call for tips in hopes of finding Jeannine Ermineskin, who’s been missing since January 2022. As Erik Bay tells us, they believe someone has information that can help them solve her disappearance.
It’s been a little more than three years since family and friends last heard from 40-year-old Jeannine Ermineskin, who was last in contact with them on January 6, 2022.

Edmonton police hope more eyes on the case will finally lead to a breakthrough.

That’s why a new billboard showing Ermineskin’s face and asking for tips is now up in central Edmonton.

“She went to TD Bank, where she took out some money and was last seen leaving on foot,” said Const. Matthew Broadfoot with the Edmonton police missing person unit.

“Information from her cellphone led us to believe she remained in the area, essentially within a couple blocks of here for the remainder of that day until the activity ended.”

Ermineskin is five feet, eight inches tall. Before she vanished, she had a thin build, long hair dyed blonde and brown eyes —  but she sometimes wore blue contacts. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and a red hoodie.

Edmonton Police are renewing calls for the public’s help in finding Jeannine Ermineskin. Family and friends say they last heard from Ermineskin more than three years ago. View image in full screen
Edmonton Police are renewing calls for the public’s help in finding Jeannine Ermineskin. Family and friends say they last heard from Ermineskin more than three years ago. Supplied by the Edmonton Police Service

On March 17, 2022, the EPS issued a media release regarding her disappearance and now has partnered with Native Counselling Services of Alberta, REACH Edmonton and Crime Stoppers to launch the billboard.

“This issue hits close to home, as Edmonton has one of the highest urban Indigenous populations in Canada,” said Lisa Kardosh, director of community initiatives at REACH Edmonton.

“We hope to raise awareness not just about Jeannine Ermineskin, but to remind Edmontonians that Indigenous people remain at higher risk of going missing than the average Canadian.”

Anyone with information about Ermineskin is asked to call Edmonton police or Crimestoppers.

