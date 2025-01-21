Police seek man who allegedly stabbed dog in Toronto park

Police are seeking a man who allegedly stabbed a dog multiple times in a Toronto park.
Police say the incident took place near Yonge Street and Ramsden Park Road this afternoon.
They say the dog was on a walk with its owner at the time.
Police say the dog has several wounds and has been taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.
The suspect is described as six feet tall, wearing a black puffer jacket and jeans as well as a blue surgical mask.
Police say he was carrying two knives.
