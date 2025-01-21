Menu

Crime

Police seek man who allegedly stabbed dog in Toronto park

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2025 6:00 pm
1 min read
A man walks a dog during a snowstorm in Toronto on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. View image in full screen
A man walks a dog during a snowstorm in Toronto on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Police are seeking a man who allegedly stabbed a dog multiple times in a Toronto park.

Police say the incident took place near Yonge Street and Ramsden Park Road this afternoon.

They say the dog was on a walk with its owner at the time.

Police say the dog has several wounds and has been taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as six feet tall, wearing a black puffer jacket and jeans as well as a blue surgical mask.

Police say he was carrying two knives.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

