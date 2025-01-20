Youth and Technology: How no cellphones in schools is going in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

How kids and teenagers use their cell phones is an issue parents and schools continue to grapple with so this week, Global News is diving deeper into youth and technology.

On day one of this series, a Edmonton Catholic Schools high school principal weighed in on the province-wide cellphone ban — implemented back in the fall — and said the feedback has been positive so far.

“In terms of interruptions during instructional times, discipline issues — but also that social, emotional piece where kids really weren’t engaging with each other as much. We are noticing they are now,” said Nicole Falcone-Dempsey, principal of Archbishop O’Leary Catholic High School.

“They’re having those face-to-face conversations instead of texting each other.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "They're having those face-to-face conversations instead of texting each other."

Although some schools already practiced no cellphones in class, the province-wide ban has made it that much easier for staff and students.

“You don’t see the cellphones as much in a K-9 environment. In high schools you have larger crowds, so it’s a little bit harder to control but now with our policy everyone is on board,” Falcone-Dempsey said.

“Kids are not pushing back and when they do, you ask them.

“It’s a pretty respectful environment – they understand there’s time and place.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's a pretty respectful environment - they understand there's time and place."

Watch the video above for more including findings of a study from a University of Alberta professor about the cell phone habits of younger students.