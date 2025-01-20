Menu

Share

Headline link
Politics

Saskatchewan reacts to Donald Trump’s inauguration

By The Staff Global News
Posted January 20, 2025 6:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan reacts to Trump’s inauguration'
Saskatchewan reacts to Trump’s inauguration
WATCH: As Donald Trump becomes the 47th president of the United States, how is Saskatchewan reacting to his inauguration?
Matching the recent frigid temperatures, people in Saskatchewan had a less than warm response to Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Despite Trump’s promise to be a “peacemaker,” University of Saskatchewan political analyst Ken Coates said there could be components of the 47th president’s agenda that should concern Canadians.

Global News’ Marija Robinson spoke to people in Regina about their reactions to Trump officially re-entering the White House on Monday.

Check out the video at the top for the story.

